VIDEO: Steph Curry runs through Warriors parade, high fives fans

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3595365" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

VIDEO: Steph Curry runs through parade, high fives fans

Golden State Warriors fans were treated to up close and personal appearances from their favorite players during the parade in Oakland. Here's a look at Steph Curry as he threw candy and hyped up the crowds. (KGO)