ABC7 Sports' Mike Shumann reports that Erin was sick for a long time and their family was so private it made the news of her tragic death at the age of 67.
In a statement, the Spurs said:
"With deep regret the San Antonio Spurs announce that Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich, passed away earlier Wednesday. Erin and Gregg were married for four decades and were blessed with two children and two grandchildren. The organization asks media to respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."
The team's General Manager RC Buford adds, "We mourn the loss of Erin. She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."
Today at the Warriors practice, Coach Steve Kerr, who played for and considers Popovich his mentor, was too upset to speak.
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant reacted to the news saying "Prayers and condolences go out to the family...I don't even know what to say."
Several other NBA players and teams offered their condolences as the news spread:
Prayers and condolences go out to Gregg Popovich and his family!!— Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) April 19, 2018
I was shocked and saddened to hear on @NBAonTNT of the passing of #ErinPopovich wife of @spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, died today. They were married four decades. My heart goes out to him & his family. @NBA— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) April 19, 2018
Ughhh. RIP Erin Popovich. Condolences to Pop and his family...40 years of marriage. It’s bigger than basketball. The NBA family mourning this loss— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) April 19, 2018
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Erin Popovich. We’d like to extend our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to Gregg and the Popovich family.— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 19, 2018
Knowing Pop, it’s fair to assume Erin Popovich was an absolute legend. My deepest sympathies to Pop and his daughters.— Steve Nash (@SteveNash) April 19, 2018
It is unclear whether Popovich will be courtside for the Warriors, Spurs matchup Thursday.
