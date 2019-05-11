I Know Sports

'If the Stanley Cup could talk it would be a best-seller;' hear stories surrounding the Stanley Cup

By and Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Reggie Aqui's "I Know Sports" segment got upstaged by a giant piece of silver. Well, he thought it was a giant piece of silver, everyone else knows it as the Stanley Cup.

Hockey's most coveted prize stopped by Midday Live, and the man responsible for watching it shared some of the wild stories about the Cup.

A player's daughter once used it, accidentally, as a potty-training device. Someone else has eaten out of it. Watch the video above to hear more of the celebrations and lengths players have gone after winning the Stanley Cup.

The San Jose Sharks are hoping to add to the Cup's legacy as they start the West Conference Finals against the St. Louis Blues.

