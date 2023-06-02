Investigation underway for 2 separate stabbings in San Jose that may be connected, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police say they are currently investigating two separate stabbings that happened at different locations on Thursday and may share a connection.

The first location is at Kooser Road and Dellwood Way, where there was one stabbing victim with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the second reported stabbing at the 1800 block of Hillsdale Avenue. Police say the suspect stabbed a victim and carjacked their vehicle. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. The suspect also struck a pedestrian while fleeing in the vehicle.

"Both scenes are actively being investigated. Based on the preliminary investigation, we believe that there is one suspect for these incidents. Please stay out of the area of both scenes while we conduct our investigations," SJPD said in a social media post.

SJPD says that both stabbing victims were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

