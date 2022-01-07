Stanford doctor urges parents to vaccinate kids as hospital sees record number of kids on oxygen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11420896" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> (Previous coverage) The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the FDA allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Stanford doctors say they are seeing a record number of pediatric coronavirus cases where oxygen is needed.This comes as booster shots were just given the green light for 12 to 15-year-olds and for immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds."I really wanted to get the booster," says 15-year-old Bee Roberts, who wasn't able to get it last week because she isn't 16. Fast forward to this week, the FDA has given authorization for boosters among her age group -- and there's another problem for Bee."So we were told to wait, and of course a few days after that she tested positive for COVID, so we left the house to isolate in a hotel away from the rest of the family," says Bee's mom Audra Day Allen.Allen, her husband, and Bee all have COVID-19, and are isolating away from older, immunocompromised family members who they live with.Bee will have to wait for her booster, but doctors at Stanford say families of other 12 to 15-year-olds or immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds can start booking booster appointments.Dr. Yvonne Maldonado says while a booster shot for this age group is another tool in the toolbox, there is another more pressing concern."The majority of kids who are eligible still haven't received their first vaccinations either," says Dr. Maldonado. She says that while pediatric COVID-19 cases aren't always as serious as for adults, it's nothing to mess around with."It certainly can put kids in the hospital, they've died. Our hospital right now has record numbers of kids who are on oxygen, right now with COVID," says Maldonado.It's a reason why Bee says that while she may have coronavirus now, she is still planning to get the booster."I will get it as soon as I can and I'm very excited," says Bee."Her pediatrician said as soon as she is symptom free, probably next week, she can get it," says Day Allen.