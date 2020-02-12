jimmy kimmel live

Harrison Ford talks 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' appearance on 'Kimmel'

LOS ANGELES -- Harrison Ford is opening up about Han Solo's appearance in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

In an interview this week on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Kimmel quipped that Ford "was almost pleading with the Star Wars people to kill Han Solo" during a prior appearance on Kimmel's show.

"You had enough of Han Solo. You wanted him dead," Kimmel said.

"You're putting a different complexion on it all," Ford chimed in. "I figured that his utility had been exhausted, bled out, and I was willing to die for the cause to bring some gravitas."



Kimmel then pointed out that Ford did indeed "die for the cause" but later appeared in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," to which Ford responded: "No good deed goes unpunished."

"How did that happen? Who convinced you to do that, because I would imagine it would take some convincing?" Kimmel asked.

"JJ [Abrams] said, 'This is a good idea. I, JJ, have decided that this is a good idea and I would like you to do it,'" Ford responded, adding that he trusted Abrams' judgment.

Ford stars in the upcoming 20th Century Studios film "The Call of the Wild," which hits theaters in the United States on Feb. 21, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livemoviesmovie newslucasfilmjimmy kimmelstar wars
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Watch the new trailer for 'The Call of the Wild'
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Kimmel, Hart surprise Philadelphia nurse with $10K
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' moving back to usual time slot in shorter format
'Kids' of 'Modern Family' discuss show finale, life in quarantine
Kimmel, Aniston surprise nurse who has COVID-19 with $10k gift card
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News