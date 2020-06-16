WATCH LIVE: Suspect, accomplice arrested in fatal shooting of federal officer in Oakland, FBI says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The FBI announced Tuesday that Steven Carrillo has been federally charged with murder and attempted murder in the case of a federal security officer who was killed on May 29 outside the federal building in Oakland.

Carrillo is the suspect charged with killing Santa Cruz Sheriff Deputy Damon Gutzwiller on June 6 in Ben Lomond.

In addition, the FBI has arrested a suspected accomplice, Robert Justice. He is federally charged with aiding and abetting in the murder of Pat Underwood and attempted murder of the second security officer.

The U.S. Attorney just said the van used in Oakland Federal Building shooting was also used in the Santa Cruz Co. attack. Authorities say that Justice is believed to have been the driver of the van during the Oakland attack while Carrillo was the shooter.

The FBI said Carrillo and Justice used protests May 29 as a cover. "They came to Oakland to kill cops."

Messages exchanged that day indicated a plan to travel and attack federal law enforcement officers.

Carrillo reportedly had a "boogaloo" patch and wrote "boogaloo" saying in blood in Santa Cruz. That's a right-wing extremist group predicting uprising and civil war.

