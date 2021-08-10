South Bay police on the lookout for dog stolen outside Los Gatos Safeway

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) -- Los Gatos police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen dog.

Bowie is a 2-year-old miniature Australian Shepherd. He was tied up outside the Safeway on North Santa Cruz Avenue Friday afternoon when a woman took him, police said.

The woman is described as a middle-aged Caucasian woman with long reddish hair. She drove off in a black Mercedes Benz SUV.

Bowie is recognizable because his right eye is light blue and his left eye is blue and brown. He is approximately 15 pounds and was wearing a blue collar.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call Los Gatos police at (408) 354-8600.



