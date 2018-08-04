Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says

A 23-year-old San Jose State University student was attacked at the Richmond BART station on Saturday morning, his family said.The student was traveling home for the weekend when he tried to transfer at the Richmond BART station just before 10 a.m. on Saturday.That's when a man struck him from behind. The victim's family said the man was acting erratically and the attack was unprovoked.The attacker ran off and the victim called for help.BART police responded and the student was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital with what may be a broken jaw as well as missing teeth. BART confirmed they're investigating the incident.Violent attacks on BART in recent weeks have brought renewed attention to the issue of safety while riding BART trains. These attacks include the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station on July 22.