SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are searching for the man who opened fire on Market Street in San Francisco on Wednesday.
The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Several people ran for safety on the street as shots rang out.
Police say one man was shot. His injuries are not life-threatening and he is not cooperating with investigators, authorities said.
Authorities said the gunman remains at large.
SFPD searching for suspect in brazen daylight shooting on Market Street
