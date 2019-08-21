SFPD searching for suspect in brazen daylight shooting on Market Street

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are searching for the man who opened fire on Market Street in San Francisco on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Several people ran for safety on the street as shots rang out.

Police say one man was shot. His injuries are not life-threatening and he is not cooperating with investigators, authorities said.

Authorities said the gunman remains at large.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosfpdshootingcaught on video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJSU officials say racist, anti-immigrant fliers found on campus
ABC7 Catch-Up: Brazen shooting, incredible rescue, Facebook privacy, kombucha bar
Pilot shares story of survival after plane crashes into ocean near Half Moon Bay
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
AccuWeather Forecast: Noticeable difference today
I-TEAM: House of Aloha Hawaii responds to vacation booking allegations
Show More
Trump: Any Jew voting Democratic is uninformed or disloyal
Holocaust era survivor faces eviction from Alameda apartment
6-year-old boy dreams of forever home after family evicted in Oakland
South Bay school relying on generator for power
USDA Study: Washing raw poultry increases contamination
More TOP STORIES News