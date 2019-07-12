Suspect in Bodega Bay rampage arraigned in hospital bed

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco man who is charged with going on a violent LSD fueled rampage in the North Bay, went before a judge Thursday inside a hospital room where's he's recovering.Betai Koffi is charged with 10 counts including attempted murder.A judge escorted by a Sonoma County Sheriff's Deputy arrived at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for the arraignment of 32-year-old Koffi, an engineer at YouTube.Investigators say Koffi and friends rented a home in Bodega Bay over the July 4th holiday. When it came time to party, Sheriff's Deputies say Koffi took four times as much acid as his friends and became violent, attacking his friends, then leaving the house where he stabbed a security guard with a landscape light, stole a truck, hit three pedestrians before being shot at least three times by a sheriff's deputy, after Koffi allegedly tried to drive into a CHP car."It sounds like someone who took LSD, had a bad trip if you will and reacted. But I haven't had a conversation with him, about what went through his mind or what he remembers," said Koffi's attorney Steve Gallenson.Koffi is charged with 10 counts including attempted murder. Koffi did not enter a plea.The Arraignment was continued until August 14th. Koffi's bail has been set at $2.35 million.All eight victims are expected to recover.