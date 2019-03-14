3 deputies open fire on suspects, killing 1, after alleged robbery of San Leandro thrift store

The department says deputies were responding to reports of a thrift store robbery at East 14th St. and 162nd Ave. around 4:40 pm.
When officers arrived they found one male and one female suspect inside their car.
One of the suspects reportedly threw the car in reverse toward the three deputies who then opened fire.
The male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The female suspect was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Their identities have not been released.
Further details are not available at this time.
3 @ACSOSheriffs deputies open fire on 2 suspects, killing 1 man. Female #suspect taken to #hospital with unknown injuries. Suspects allegedly just robbed a #thriftstore on 16000 block of unincorporated #SanLeandro
Sgt. JD Nelson with @ACSOSheriffs says suspect reversed #car "at a high rate of #speed" attempting to hit deputy on #motorcycle parked about 10-15 ft behind suspect car. Deputies responded by #shooting.
4:40pm, ACSO deputy involved in a shooting with suspects East 14th Street at 162nd Avenue in San Leandro.