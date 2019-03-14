3 deputies open fire on suspects, killing 1, after alleged robbery of San Leandro thrift store

4:40pm, ACSO deputy involved in a shooting with suspects East 14th Street at 162nd Avenue in San Leandro. PIO JD Nelson on scene. Updates to follow. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) March 14, 2019

An Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a shooting with suspects in San Leandro, according to the Sheriff's Department.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- Multiple Alameda County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a deadly shooting Wednesday in San Leandro, according to the Sheriff's Department.The department says deputies were responding to reports of a thrift store robbery at East 14th St. and 162nd Ave. around 4:40 pm.When officers arrived they found one male and one female suspect inside their car.One of the suspects reportedly threw the car in reverse toward the three deputies who then opened fire.The male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.The female suspect was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.Their identities have not been released.Further details are not available at this time.