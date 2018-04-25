GOLDEN STATE KILLER

Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested in Northern California

EMBED </>More Videos

A man believed to be the "Golden State Killer" has been arrested, ABC7 confirmed. The serial killer's murder spree spanned California decades ago.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A man believed to be the notorious "Golden State Killer" is in custody. California authorities say DNA in two 1978 killings led to the arrest of the long-sought suspect, tied to dozens of slayings and sexual assaults in the 1970s and '80s.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested by Sacramento sheriff's officials at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

VIDEO: Inside Michelle McNamara's 'obsessive' quest to nab Golden State Killer
EMBED More News Videos

In "I'll Be Gone in the Dark," Michelle McNamara chronicled her "obsessive" search for the elusive criminal known as the Golden State Killer.



DeAngelo has been charged with two counts of murder in a 1978 case in Sacramento and two counts of murder with special circumstances in a 1980 case in Ventura County.

The "Golden State Killer" has been linked to upwards of 50 rapes and 12 murders spanning 10 counties up and down the state of California, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said during a Wednesday press conference. More counties are expected to file charges soon.

"We knew we were looking for a needle in a haystack, but we also knew that needle was there," Schubert said.

VIDEO: Officials hope Golden State Killer arrest will bring closure to families
EMBED More News Videos

Police believe they have solved a shocking series of rapes and murders dating back forty years with the arrest of an ex-police officer. The 72-year-old suspect was arrested in Sacramento County. But he's accused of crimes in the Bay Area and up and down the state.



The "Golden State Killer" is also believed to be linked to cases in Orange County. O.C. District Attorney Tony Rackauckas also spoke at the press conference, saying DeAngelo's arrest puts to rest the "haunting question of who committed these terrible crimes."

DeAngelo was fired from the Auburn Police Department in 1979 after he was arrested for stealing a can of dog repellant and a hammer from a drug store, according to Auburn Journal articles from the time. He was also a police officer in Exeter, California, from 1973 to 1976.

The FBI said it has a team gathering evidence at a Sacramento-area home linked to DeAngelo.

Schubert said that DNA helped solve the case in the last six days.


"The answer was always going to be in the DNA," she said, adding that the connection with DeAngelo came in the Sacramento slayings of Brian and Katie Maggiore.

"It is fitting that today in National DNA Day. We found the needle in the haystack, and it was right here in Sacramento," Schubert said.

The killer was dubbed the "East Area Rapist" after his start in Northern California, the "Original Night Stalker" after a series of Southern California slayings, the "Diamond Knot Killer" for using an elaborate binding method on two of his victims and the "Visalia Ransacker."

Armed with a gun, the masked attacker terrorized communities by breaking into homes while single women or couples were sleeping. He sometimes tied up the man and piled dishes on his back, then raped the woman while threatening to kill them both if the dishes tumbled. He often took souvenirs, notably coins and jewelry, from his victims, who ranged in age from 13 to 41.

The notorious killer first struck in Rancho Cordova.

VIDEO: FBI offering $50,000 reward to identify 'Golden State Killer'
EMBED More News Videos

There's new hope today for the capture of a violent criminal whose crimes span from Sacramento to the East Bay and down to Southern California.



"He came in and had a ski mask on and jumped on the bed and had a knife," according to a victim account from the FBI.

He was also a burglar.

"After it was all over and done with, he went through the stuff in the room, took money out of my purse," a victim said.

VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
EMBED More News Videos

After almost four decades of searching, the manhunt for one of California's most notorious criminals is over.


In the months that followed, a slew of sexual assaults in the east area of Sacramento County and later Contra Costa County took place. The motive was distinctive and brutal.

"Sock stuffed in my mouth, blindfolded, gagged, hands tied, legs tied, and then, you know, pulled me up like this, because I was on my stomach, and put me back in bed and said, 'If you move, I'm going to kill you,'" a victim said.

That was in the late 1970s. But in 2000, DNA evidence confirmed a link between the Bay Area crimes and murders in Southern California during the 1980s. The "East Area Rapist" had become the "Golden State Killer."


The first locally known victims were 24-year-old Keith Harrington and his wife 27-year-old Patrice Harrington, who were killed in their Laguna Niguel home in 1980.

Keith Harrington's brother spoke at Wednesday's news conference, telling reporters that it's time for victims' families to grieve and "bring closure to the anguish that we all suffered for the last 40 odd years."

In 2016, the FBI joined California officials in their renewed hunt for the suspect, and $50,000 reward was announced for his arrest and conviction. He's linked to more than 175 crimes in all between 1974 and 1986.

The long-sought suspect even called some of his victims after the attacks. Some of those calls were recorded by police.

Actor Patton Oswalt, whose late wife wrote the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer," tweeted that he hopes to visit the killer.

Click here to read the charging documents for the suspected "Golden State Killer."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.

KABC-TV and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
contra costa countymurderFBImurder rewardrewardrapearrestcaliforniau.s. & worldGolden State KillerSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Officials hope 'Golden State Killer' arrest will bring closure to families
Inside journalist's 'obsessive' quest to nab Golden State Killer
FBI offering $50,000 reward to identify 'Golden State Killer'
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Golden State Killer case to be tried in Sacramento County
California district attorneys to give update on Golden State Killer case
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering Visalia man
More Golden State Killer
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News