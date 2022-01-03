Society

Antioch woman surprised with dream Christmas gift of Warriors vs. Lakers game tickets

Antioch woman surprised with dream Christmas gift

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- An Antioch woman's memories from this Christmas will last a lifetime.

Take a look at her reaction to her gift.

Samantha Chavarria is 26-years-old and you saw it there, she got Warriors vs. Lakers tickets!

Now, here's the backstory: Samantha, who has special needs, is a die-hard Warriors fan.

Her father, who passed away less than three months ago, was a die hard Lakers fan.

Samantha's mom tells us her daughter has always wanted to see the Warriors play in person and come February she'll be able to do just that.

Samantha's mom says she hopes that this shows others that no matter your age or disability, dreams do come true.

