Style & Fashion

Target is launching its own line of size-inclusive activewear 'All in Motion'

SAN FRANCISCO -- To kick off the new year on a healthy start, Target is launching its own line of activewear and sporting goods called "All in Motion."

The company stated that the line was designed with a "commitment to quality, sustainability and inclusivity" at affordable prices.

As part of their goal of inclusivity, the line will offer a wide range of sizes, including XS-4X for women, S-3X for men and XS-XXL for kids.

Target's senior vice president and general merchandise manager Jill Sando says the company is committed to celebrating movement for all.

RELATED: Nike introduces plus-size mannequins in London flagship store

"After listening to and sweating alongside more than 15,000 men, women and kids across the country, one thing became abundantly clear to us: guests are seeking quality activewear and sporting goods that they trust will perform-at an affordable price. That's why we designed our newest owned brand, All in Motion, for the entire family and for all stages of their fitness journey," she said.

The line will feature sportswear items such as leggings and sports bras and sporting gear like hand weights and yoga mats.

Target says prices can range from $3.99 to $69.99 per item, with the majority under $40.

You can shop the new line online starting Jan. 17 and at all Target stores by Jan. 24.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionexercisewomen's clothingworkoutclothingfashionmen's clothingu.s. & worldtarget
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News