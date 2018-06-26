TASER

Tasers for San Francisco police put on hold over committee's concern over costs

EMBED </>More Videos

Tasers have been a controversial issue in San Francisco for a long time, and now a plan to put them in the hands of police has been put on hold due to concerns over the cost. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tasers have been a controversial issue in San Francisco for a long time, and now a plan to put them in the hands of police has been put on hold due to concerns over the cost.

In November, the city's police commission finally authorized the electronic stun guns for its officers.

Mayor Mark Farrell also included $2 million in the coming fiscal year to buy taser devices.

RELATED: Tasers approved for San Francisco Police Department, activists cry foul

All that appears to be in limbo, at least for now.

On Monday, the Board of Supervisors' Budget and Finance Committee voted 3 to 2 to cut the mayor's budget proposal on taser purchases.

Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer made the motion to scrap the funding, saying she needed a better and more "comprehensive" understanding of the total costs of arming police with the devices.

RELATED: San Francisco police undergo use of force training with help of technology

Supporting the motion were supervisors Malia Cohen and Norman Yee. Those against were supervisors Catherine Stefani and Jeff Sheehy.

The full board is expected to take the first of its two votes on the city's full budget July 24. Tasers will most likely come up then.

A ballot measure sponsored by the Police Officers Association in the June election failed.

That measure, if passed, would have given the police union more control in the adoption of a taser policy.

Get the latest on San Francisco police here and the latest taser stories here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPDtasersafetypoliceuse of forceSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Taser policy measure put forth by SFPOA fails
SF cops one step closer to obtaining tasers, police commission approves policy
San Francisco Police commission set to potentially approve taser policy
SF officials embark on exhaustive meeting to decide on police taser use
EXCLUSIVE: SF police union files for referendum on Tasers
Tasers approved for SFPD, activists cry foul
SF Police Commission meeting gets tense over tasers
What Really Matters: Should SF police carry tasers?
TASER
Police use Taser on 87-year-old cutting dandelions with a knife
Teens accused of abusing baby and taunting her with a Taser
Food court fight causes scare at SoCal mall
Roundup of California primary election results
More taser
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News