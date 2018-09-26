SPACE

Curiosity, concern over mysterious rocket being built in East Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

What is a rocket doing in the Bay Area? A mysterious missile has been spotted in Alameda. (KGO-TV)

By
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
What's a rocket doing in the East Bay? That's what one ABC7 viewer wants to know.

So ABC7 did some digging and it goes back to a story we first told you about in February.

RELATED: SKY7 spots stealthy space startup testing its rocket in Alameda

It concerns a company at the old Alameda Naval Air Station that makes a small rocket to carry tiny commercial satellites into orbit. But the company doesn't talk to the media. So, some people who work nearby are just learning about it, like Tyler Mitchell at the St. George Spirit Company a few blocks away:

"I think there's a lot of empty space here. Why not put it to good use? I would just be concerned to know what it's actually for," he said.

So would some of the people who live nearby.

RELATED: Man releases 130,000 pages of declassified Air Force documents on UFOs

Jeremy Rice sent us some video when he saw the rocket while on a stroll near his home. He told us that he's curious about the space ship and that he worries about safety.

"I don't know if it's fueled up, is my main concern. Like I said, I'm really close to it. You can go on YouTube and see a bunch of rockets blowing up and they don't make small explosions," he said.

The rocket belongs to a startup called Astra. They won't talk to us on camera. But their application to operate in Alameda says the company is building the next generation of rocket to launch satellites weighing 100 kilograms into orbit, compared to a much larger SpaceX rocket designed to lift 56,000 kilograms into space.

The Alameda Fire Department couldn't tell us if they store flammable rocket fuels on site, but by phone, fire captain Jim Colburn says Astra is complying with safety codes.

"This company has been a willing partner of the city and the fire department to operate in a very safe fashion. We're very pleased in how seriously they've taken their business and we honestly have no issues at this point with how they are conducting their business," he said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysciencerocketrocket launchspaceAlameda
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SKY7 spots stealthy space startup testing its rocket in Alameda
SPACE
Watch: Time-lapse shows Florence from space
Japanese billionaire will be first private passenger on rocket trip around moon
New Mexico observatory closed by FBI will reopen after investigation
SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon
More space
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung phone mishaps test loyalty of repeat customer
Salesforce's Dreamforce conference brings thousands to San Francisco
Alaska Airlines testing virtual reality experience
Consumer Reports: Tricks to keep your phone battery lasting longer
More Technology
Top Stories
Christine Blasey Ford releases full statement ahead of Senate Judiciary hearing
Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco could be closed for another week
Timeline of SF Salesforce Transit Center shutdown raising questions
WATCH TOMORROW: Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford Senate hearing
Sea lion flings octopus at kayaker in New Zealand
Transit Center mystery: Is it the steel, welds or design? UC professor weighs in
Trump says his past accusers influence his thinking on Kavanaugh
Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers release details of polygraph test
Show More
New electronic billboards to pop up in San Jose
Consumer Catch-up: $82M robocall fine, naming retailers during recalls
Class-action status sought for Facebook content moderators suing over PTSD
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
3rd woman comes forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct
More News