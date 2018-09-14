AIR FORCE

Man releases 130K pages of declassified Air Force documents on UFOs

More than 130,000 pages of declassified documents relating to Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) from the U.S. Air Force have been published online for the first time in history.

Man releases 130K pages of Air Force docs on UFOs
More than 130,000 pages of declassified documents relating to Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) from the U.S. Air Force have been published online for the first time in history.

John Greenewald, a UFO enthusiast, spent nearly 20 years filing Freedom of Information Act requests for the government files on UFOs and related phenomena. After much effort by Greenewald and others, to gather full disclosure on the military's studies into UFOs, the files were declassified and released to public view at National Archives in Washington D.C.

However, Greenewald took the painstaking effort to convert every single page into downloadable PDF files for digital consumption across the world.

Posting all 129,491 pages to his website The Black Vault, Greenewald's "Project Blue Book Collection" is comprised of more than 10,000 cases, pulled from three separate Air Force studies including the famous Project Blue Book (1952-1969), and its two minor predecessors, Project Sign (1947-1948) and Project Grudge (1949-1951). All three studies were conducted by the U.S. Air Force, though each with different mandates.

The Black Vault claims to have archived 1,322,017 declassified government documents since its site launch in 1996. While some parts of Project Blue Book have previously been made available on the web, Greenewald claims that his collection is the first to house every last page, and in a searchable database.

According to the National Archives, 12,618 UFO sightings were reported to Project Blue Book while it was headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. Of these sightings, 701 remain "unidentified."

Project Blue Book's files were declassified after the project was closed in 1969. All of these files relating to UFO sightings have been available to view on microfilm within the National Archives for years, though never before released in digital format.

According to a 1985 fact sheet from Wright-Patterson posted online by the National Archives, the Air Force decided to discontinue UFO investigations after concluding that "no UFO reported, investigated and evaluated by the Air Force has ever given any indication of threat to our national security (and) there has been no evidence indicating that sightings categorized as 'unidentified' are extraterrestrial vehicles."

In none of Project Blue Book's reports are any documentation regarding the infamous Roswell UFO incident, purported to have occurred near Roswell, New Mexico in mid-1947. There are, however, some separate reports and photos included in the collection, taken near Roswell between 1949 and 1950.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyair forceufogovernmentspacetechnologymilitarynasa
AIR FORCE
San Jose Vietnam War Memorial vandalized over the weekend
All-clear given after active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
500 Intel drones light up skies above Travis Air Force Base
Newborn daughter of fallen hero does photo shoot with fellow soldiers
More air force
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Chinese Culture Center debuts new art show centered on climate change
San Franciscans remember 9/11 terror attacks by volunteering
Eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
More Society
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence: Mother, infant killed when tree falls on their home
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop, report finds
Redwood City babysitter arrested for sex crimes against several children
BART stabbing suspect's plea hearing in Oakland postponed
Flamin' Hot Cheetos pop-up restaurant coming to Hollywood
WATCH: Water rescues underway in New Bern as Florence lashes NC
Texas woman's 'Hoodrat Snacks' sends munchies to your mailbox
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence begins days of rain, wind
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: SF residents pleading with thieves to spare their vehicles
Zoo celebrates birth of its first baby red panda
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler than average highs through weekend
More News