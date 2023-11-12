Bay Area communities celebrate Veterans Day, honoring those who serve in the present and past

Communities across the Bay Area came out in full force Saturday in celebration of Veterans Day.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Communities across the Bay Area came out in full force Saturday in celebration of Veterans Day.

"I always think of the sacrifice you know and the losses," said Kirsi Tiemroth, who was at San Francisco's National Cemetery honoring her husband's ancestors who served in the Navy. "We like to come here every so often to think about family members and their service and a very interesting history."

From the cemetery in San Francisco, to parades in Petaluma and San Jose -- thousands of people lined the streets to celebrate our armed forces.

"I'm thrilled, I'm just thrilled. This is a fantastic turnout," said Kay Hartman, who attended the Petaluma parade. "My mother was a Coast Guard, and I brought her down to be in the parade for decades. And my father was a Navy veteran, and my husband was Vietnam."

In the East Bay the USS Hornet celebrated its 25th anniversary as a sea, air and space museum.

"We've had over 4,500 people come today. It's spectacular for the people here. It's great for our veterans who work here, and our staff and for our community," said Mark Epperson, a retired Navy captain. and CEO of the USS Hornet.

Over in Danville, an open house was held at the Veteran's Memorial Building. The celebration featured a number of activities, including a space-themed pop-up museum and a ceremony honoring veterans.

"We are so happy to be able to put on events like this through the veterans putting it on themselves, through the stories," said Karen Stepper, vice mayor of Danville. "They know the stories that so many people in this building have written books about."

Meanwhile back in San Francisco, a veteran visiting from Chicago took some time to remember.

"These veterans gave up their lives to make this country what it is today," said Mark Kelly, who served in the Navy for 20 years. "We're free. We're a free nation. We're so lucky."

