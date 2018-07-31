FACEBOOK

Facebook identifies election interference campaign; bans fake accounts

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook has identified an ongoing political influence campaign on its platforms ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. (Shutterstock)

By
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Facebook has identified an ongoing political influence campaign on its platforms ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

The Menlo Park-based company announced Tuesday that it has banned 32 pages and accounts that may have been working together to spread false information via Facebook and Instagram. Some users say they weren't surprised.

"I think it's important that everyone sees the information out there and then they can do their own research to see what's true and what's not true," said San Jose resident Alex Robles.

As part of its investigation into election interference, the social media giant said the accounts were created in the past year and a half and were responsible for publishing more than 9,500 posts altogether. The groups also spent nearly $11,000 (USD and CAD) on advertising. One of the accounts had more than 290-thousand followers.

Facebook can't say for certain who's behind the coordinated effort, but did say it was reminiscent of Russian-linked accounts during the 2016 presidential election.

RELATED: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Holocaust deniers won't be banned from Facebook

"These kinds of acts by the bad actors can put the wrong people in different positions," said Silicon Valley cybersecurity expert Ahmed Banafa. "At the same time, (it) can shield the right people from being in the decision making positions."

Banafa, who also teaches at San Jose State University, says big tech needs to be focused on transparency moving forward since these so-called bad actors have become more sophisticated.

"It's going to kill our trust in the tech companies, in the system itself, the government and in the voting system, and we don't want to get to that part," said Banafa.

In a statement, Facebook Chief Security Officer, Alex Stamos said: "We have invested heavily in people and technology to detect inauthentic attempts to influence political discourse and enforcing our policies doesn't require us to confidently attribute the identity of those who violate them or their potential links to foreign actors."

Analysts say Facebook is now appearing to take a proactive approach in its fight against misinformation.

"Part of what we're all having to learn is how to navigate this new informational environment, and how to be a little bit smarter about who we choose to trust," said San Jose State University political science professor Melinda Jackson.

Click here for more stories on Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediasilicon valleymark zuckerbergrussiavladimir putindemocratsrepublicanspoliticselectionelectionsMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Facebook faces a day of reckoning, at least on Wall Street
Zuckerberg: Holocaust deniers won't be banned from Facebook
FACEBOOK
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
Twitter stock plunging on weak user numbers
Facebook selloff puts pressure on Zuckerberg
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Coinbase customer loses username and couldn't retrieve it
Coolest employee perks at Silicon Valley tech companies
New York police warn dating site users of bank fraud scam
More Technology
Top Stories
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Pet victims of Car Fire brought to safety in Bay Area
Carr Fire community meeting leaves some residents unsatisfied
BARK! The pets displaced by the Carr Fire have something tell you
DRONEVIEW7 over neighborhood devastated by Carr Fire in Shasta Co.
California fires prompts concern for East Bay officials
Horse reunited with owners after evading capture in Carr Fire burn area
Show More
California Bureau of Cannabis Control crafting rules for pot businesses
Calls for more officers after armed robbery at Palace of Fine Arts
Palo Alto ICE contractor targeted for protest
Firefighters face shortage of resources battling Mendocino Complex fires
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
More News