ENVIRONMENT

First of its kind ocean clean-up system to launch from San Francisco Bay on Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

A project called The Ocean Cleanup is taking on the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. The Ocean Cleanup will launch a giant U-shaped barrier from Alameda, Calif., on Saturday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You've probably heard about the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a floating pile of debris between Hawaii and California. Some estimate this junk could cover the state of Texas.

Boyan Slat, a Dutch inventor and the founder of The Ocean Cleanup, is hoping to get rid of not just this garbage patch, but all of the plastic in the oceans around the world.

RELATED: The Ocean Cleanup prepares to fight plastic with plastic in Alameda

On Sept. 8, The Ocean Cleanup will attempt to launch its first cleanup system inside the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, casting off from Alameda, Calif. The system is a giant U-shaped barrier that will float in the ocean, with the aim of trapping the plastic and debris that floats into it.

"Certainly engineering something to survive in the ocean has been a pretty big challenge," Slat told ABC7.

Slat, who is only 24, described where the idea for the system came from.

"If you look at the coastline, that's actually a very effective way of collecting plastic," he said. "So that's why we said, 'Why don't we build our own coastline?'"

RELATED: Researchers at Moffett Field aim to clean Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Slat said The Ocean Cleanup, which is a nonprofit, has raised $35 million through individual donors including Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce.

If this first barrier is successful, the ultimate aim will be to deploy 60 systems around the world, Slat said. The plastics and materials gathered from these systems could be recycled and re-sold, with the hope that the systems could one day fund themselves.

If you'd like to catch a glimpse of the barrier on its way out to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, it will depart from Alameda this Saturday, heading under the Bay Bridge around noon and under the Golden Gate Bridge at around 2 p.m.

To learn more about The Ocean Cleanup, check out the project's website here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyoceansenvironmentplastic pollutionplasticocean conservationtechnologySan FranciscoAlameda
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The Ocean Cleanup prepares to fight plastic with plastic in Alameda
Bay Area researchers aim to clean Great Pacific Garbage Patch
ENVIRONMENT
Bay Area enters minor drought stage, may get worse
Bringing Coho Salmon back to Lagunitas Creek with bulldozers
Seaweed may reduce cows' greenhouse gas emissions
Study: Air pollution could be damaging your brain
More environment
TECHNOLOGY
Tech execs testify to Congress ahead of 2018 midterm elections
VIDEO: Rash of grab-and-run thefts plague California Apple stores
Apple offers free fix for defective iPhone 8s
Google celebrates its 20th birthday
More Technology
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran cleared in self-defense shooting claims Bay Area jail abuse
License could be revoked after investigation into North Bay senior care homes
Is San Francisco ready for the next big disaster?
Woman grateful to be alive after fleeing Shasta Co. wildfire
SJSU 'Power of Protest' exhibit features Colin Kaepernick
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
East Bay cities optimistic about 'ShotSpotting' technology
Vehicles abandoned as drivers flee flames on I-5 in Shasta County
Show More
GoFundMe says Johnny Bobbitt will receive balance of funds
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Demolition underway at Solano County Fairgrounds
What to consider before buying a used car from a rental company
Sweet-tooths rejoice! Candytopia experience arrives in San Francisco
More News