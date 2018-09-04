GOOGLE

Google celebrates its 20th Birthday

A big milestone for Google. The Mountain View based tech giant is celebrating its 20th birthday.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. --
A big milestone for Google. The Mountain View based tech giant is celebrating its 20th birthday.

The search engine had humble beginnings, founded in a garage by Stanford students Larry Page and Sergey Brin on September 4, 1998.

Did you know Google was originally called Backrub?

Google Chrome tweeted a special message to mark the special occasion.

"In case you couldn't tell...it's our birthday. Plus, we've got a surprise for you this Tuesday."
