Google celebrates its 20th Birthday

A big milestone for Google . The Mountain View based tech giant is celebrating its 20th birthday.The search engine had humble beginnings, founded in a garage by Stanford students Larry Page and Sergey Brin on September 4, 1998.Did you know Google was originally called Backrub?Google Chrome tweeted a special message to mark the special occasion."In case you couldn't tell...it's our birthday. Plus, we've got a surprise for you this Tuesday."