Google celebrates its 20th Birthday

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. --A big milestone for Google. The Mountain View based tech giant is celebrating its 20th birthday.
The search engine had humble beginnings, founded in a garage by Stanford students Larry Page and Sergey Brin on September 4, 1998.
Did you know Google was originally called Backrub?
Google Chrome tweeted a special message to mark the special occasion.
In case you couldn’t tell…it’s our birthday. Plus, we’ve got a surprise for you this Tuesday. #GoogleChrome pic.twitter.com/nkEEjFEHCB— Google Chrome (@googlechrome) September 1, 2018
