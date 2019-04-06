google

Google dissolves artificial intelligence ethics board in response to outcry

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Google is getting rid of its controversial artificial intelligence ethics council, a little more than a week after announcing it.

More than 2,000 Google employees demanded the removal of Kay Coles James from the group.

James is president of The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank group that has openly opposed LGBT rights.

The Heritage Foundation could not immediately be reached for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymountain viewbusinessgoogleartificial intelligence
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOGLE
Google pays $1 billion for Yahoo buildings in Sunnyvale
Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emojis
Human workers can listen to Google Assistant recordings
Dozens of drivers get stuck after Google Maps reroute
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News