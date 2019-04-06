Google dissolves artificial intelligence ethics board in response to outcry

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Google is getting rid of its controversial artificial intelligence ethics council, a little more than a week after announcing it.
More than 2,000 Google employees demanded the removal of Kay Coles James from the group.
James is president of The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank group that has openly opposed LGBT rights.
The Heritage Foundation could not immediately be reached for comment.
