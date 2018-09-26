SPACE

Mysterious rocket spotted in Alameda

What's a rocket doing in the Bay Area? A mysterious rocket has been spotted in Alameda. (Jeremy Ric)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
What's a rocket doing in the East Bay? That's what one ABC7 viewer wants to know.

Jeremy Rice sent us video of a mysterious rocket in Alameda. Rice says he spotted the missile propped up near Central Avenue and Main Street.

Now the question we're all wondering is why?

ABC7 News is still looking into it, but it may be part of a startup that's building a rocket.

We first told you about the project in February.

A proposal to Alameda city leaders calls it "Astra". The plan shows a diagram comparing it to SpaceX, and calling it the world's smallest rocket. It's made to launch the new breed of small satellites, according to the proposal.

Eric Thomas will have the latest on this story starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News. Follow her updates on Twitter here.
Related Topics:
technology science rocket rocket launch space Alameda
