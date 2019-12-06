A heads up if you have the new iPhone 11 Pro.
The phone reportedly collects location data even when the user has blocked it from doing so.
The digital-security blog Krebs on Security found the issue and reported it to Apple.
Apple told the organization that the collection is expected behavior.
That is despite onscreen language in Apple's Location Services privacy policy that tells users they can disable Location Services at any time.
A follow-up post from KrebsOnSecurity offered more information from the company: "Apple disclosed that this behavior is tied to the inclusion of a short-range technology that lets iPhone 11 users share files locally with other nearby phones that support this feature, and that a future version of its mobile operating system will allow users to disable it."
New iPhone 11 Pro collects location data even when blocked by user, security expert says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News