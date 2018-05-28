HACKING

VIDEO: How to reboot your router to disable Russian-linked malware

EMBED </>More Videos

Netgear routers are among those targeted by the VPNFilter malware that has infected 500,000 routers worldwide, according to the F.B.I. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The FBI is warning the public to reboot the routers they have in their home or office to disrupt a malware that may have infected as many as 500,000 routers in 54 countries.

According to investigators, the VPNFilter malware was created by the same Russian-linked hackers who infiltrated the Democratic National Committee ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

RELATED: FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware

The bureau said it was able to take down a website that was controlling the malware before the second phase could be unleashed. The malware is capable of collecting personal information that passes through the infected routers, block web traffic and disable the devices. The FBI said rebooting routers will disrupt the malware and help the bureau identify which networking devices were affected.

So far, the routers affected were manufactured by Linksys, Mikrotik, Netgear, QNAP and TP-Link.

Follow these steps to reboot your router:
1. Turn off the device.
2. Unplug the router from the electrical outlet.

3. Leave the device unplugged for at least 30 seconds.
4. Plug the router back into the electrical outlet and power the device on.
5 Check to see if your internet connection was re-established.

As an additional security measure, the FBI suggests you update your router's firmware and set a new password.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyFBIhackingcomputersinternetpasswordtechnologyabc7 originalsrussiaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware
HACKING
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Online shopping sites see hacking increase despite security efforts
Investigators warn of keyless cars being broken into due to hacking
Woman stops payment to scammer, bank pays him anyway
More hacking
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Tips on getting a password manager
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
More News