Ted Cruz tweets support for unvaccinated NBA players, tells Lebron James to boycott Warriors games

I stand with Kyrie Irving.



I stand with Andrew Wiggins.



I stand with Bradley Beal.



I stand with Jonathan Isaac.#NBA#YourBodyYourChoice https://t.co/kn74nwjVRV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Texas Senator Ted Cruz is wading into the NBA's vaccination debate.He tweeted Wednesday that he "stands with" Andrew Wiggins and the league's other unvaccinated players.Senator Cruz himself is vaccinated.In the same Twitter thread, he called out Lebron James to boycott any games played in arenas that ban unvaccinated players, which would include San Francisco's Chase Center.Earlier this week, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins declined to discuss whether he remains unvaccinated, but it certainly sounded like that was the case.Wiggins said during the team's media day Monday that he will continue to stand by his beliefs when it comes to not receiving a coronavirus vaccine."Back is definitely against the wall, but I'm just going to keep fighting for what I believe," Wiggins said. "I'm going to keep fighting for what I believe is right. What's right to one person isn't right to the other and vice versa."Wiggins declined to explain what those beliefs actually entail, saying, "It's none of your business, that's what it comes down to."He faces the possibility of not being allowed into Golden State's home building at Chase Center for games come Oct. 13 when the San Francisco Department of Public Health begins requiring proof of vaccination for large indoor events.