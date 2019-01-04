NETFLIX

Delaware teen stays up late watching Netflix, saves family from fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen stays up late watching Netflix, saves family from fire. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on January 3, 2019.

NEW CASTLE, Del. --
A 13-year-old boy who defied his mom by staying up late to watch Netflix is credited with saving his family from the fire that destroyed their Delaware home.

Angela Marie Borden says her son, Damir Carter, was still awake when the fire broke out early Wednesday morning in New Castle.

RELATED: Have you checked your smoke alarm today?

As it turns out, Borden sent her son to bed on Tuesday night, but he was still awake at 1:30 in the morning.

That's when he smelled smoke.

"And then I saw smoke in my hallway and then I saw the fire. When I saw that, I started yelling for my mom because she was asleep at the time," said Carter. "If Netflix wasn't there, I probably would have went to sleep."

"If he was not awake, I don't know the outcome, because as soon as I found out it was about four minutes and my kitchen was in flames," said Borden.

RELATED: Several people forced to jump, baby tossed from burning apartment building

The belief is that a power strip overheated, sparking the fire.

The family's pets were not able to make it out.

Neighbors are doing what they can to collect donations for the family, which includes Damir Carter's father who happened to be at work at the time.

They want to thank the community for all of their support.

By the way, Damir won't be in trouble for disobeying his mother.

"He won't get grounded this time," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firenetflixfire rescueu.s. & worldDelaware
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NETFLIX
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
Beware of this Netflix scam email
Selena's life story to be told on Netflix
'Stranger Things' star officiates Illinois wedding
More netflix
Top Stories
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for year or longer
Honor Guard viewing takes place for fallen Newman police officer
Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day
Accuweather Forecast: Last dry day
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Trump says Democrats talking impeachment because they can't win in 2020
Stephen Curry to auction off 'Moon Landing' shoes for STEM education
Show More
Pregnant woman shocked to discover needles in grapes
Report: BART investigating spike in sick calls during holidays
Dog owner using vests with spikes to protect pets from coyotes
Victims ID'd in I-75 crash that killed 7, including 5 children going to Disney
Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators
More News