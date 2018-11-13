Terrifying video shows family's escape from Camp Fire in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --Many harrowing stories are emerging of people desperately trying to escape as flames from the Camp Fire approached.
More than five shelters have filled up with evacuees who don't know what's next. Many left their homes with just minutes to spare, without time to grab important belongings.
Here's one terrifying video shared by Michelle Simmons, who filmed the terrifying moments as her family, including four small children, drove frantically out of the fire zone in Paradise.
