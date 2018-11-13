CAMP FIRE

Terrifying video shows family's escape from Camp Fire in Paradise

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Simmons filmed the terrifying moments as her family, including four small children, drove frantically out of Paradise.

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
Many harrowing stories are emerging of people desperately trying to escape as flames from the Camp Fire approached.

VIDEO: What it's like to fly into the Camp Fire

More than five shelters have filled up with evacuees who don't know what's next. Many left their homes with just minutes to spare, without time to grab important belongings.

Here's one terrifying video shared by Michelle Simmons, who filmed the terrifying moments as her family, including four small children, drove frantically out of the fire zone in Paradise.

For more photos and videos of the Camp Fire, visit this page.

PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Butte County, California
Related Topics:
Camp Fireevacuationwildfirecal firedeadly fireNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
VIDEO: First responders rescue woman trying to escape Camp Fire in a wheelchair
Several colleges close campuses due to poor air quality
ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in SF
Elderly couple credits neighbor for their survival of deadly Camp Fire
Gov. Jerry Brown, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tour Camp Fire zone
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
A creative lie lands thieves thousands of dollars in Louis Vuitton merchandise
Camp Fire death toll climbs to 56 in Butte County
One of last residents to evacuate Paradise films as Camp Fire burns town
Several colleges close campuses due to poor air quality
Expert says only some masks protect user from bad air
Bay Area doctor's tweet spurs gun debate
Bay Area transportation experts say apps may make traffic worse
Cat rescued by firefighters in Paradise after Camp Fire reunited with family
Show More
LIST: Schools closed, reopened due to Camp Fire smoke
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Camp Fire: Bay Area lawyers to sue PG&E for alleged negligence
Quick-thinking OPD officer resuscitates homeless newborn
ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in SF
More News