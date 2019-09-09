Tesla driver apparently caught asleep at the wheel

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

BOSTON -- A Massachusetts man has posted a video on social media that appears to show the driver of a Tesla sleeping as the car speeds along a Boston-area highway.Teslas have an autopilot function, but the company says drivers are expected to remain alert at all times.Dakota Randall took a video Sunday that shows the driver's head drooping down. Randall said the car was a Tesla. In the passenger's seat, another person appears to be sleeping.The video was shot on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton.Randall says the car was traveling 55 to 60 mph, and he honked a couple times to try to wake the driver.He did not call police. State police say they are aware of the video.A Tesla spokeswoman declined to comment on the video