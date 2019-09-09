tesla

Tesla driver apparently caught asleep at the wheel

BOSTON -- A Massachusetts man has posted a video on social media that appears to show the driver of a Tesla sleeping as the car speeds along a Boston-area highway.

Teslas have an autopilot function, but the company says drivers are expected to remain alert at all times.

Dakota Randall took a video Sunday that shows the driver's head drooping down. Randall said the car was a Tesla. In the passenger's seat, another person appears to be sleeping.

The video was shot on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton.

Randall says the car was traveling 55 to 60 mph, and he honked a couple times to try to wake the driver.

He did not call police. State police say they are aware of the video.

A Tesla spokeswoman declined to comment on the video

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetyteslaself driving caru.s. & worlddriving
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TESLA
Videos show Tesla drivers seemingly asleep behind the wheel
Tesla owners in California now able to buy insurance from the automaker
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: United Airlines' frequent flyer miles no longer expire, Toyota recalls cars for airbag issues yet again, and more
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFO delays, cancellations persist due to runway closure
AccuWeather Forecast: Below average highs, harsh rebound
Rope resembling a noose found near Oakland elementary school
WATCH IN 60: SFO construction delays, Antonio Brown drama, whale near SF Bay
San Francisco will offer $2.5B for PG&E's power grid
Raiders kick off season tonight on Monday Night Football on ABC
Pilot strike causes British Airways to ground nearly all flights
Show More
4 missing after Georgia cargo ship capsizes
Teacher gives birth at Denver middle school
Sisters make military history in the U.S. Army
Arrest made in Lake County wildfire
Houston NICU nurse adopting baby she helped deliver
More TOP STORIES News