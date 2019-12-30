Texas church shooting: 3 dead, including shooter, in attack caught on livestream

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas -- A gunman opened fire at a Texas church during a livestreamed Sunday service, killing two, before armed parishioners fired back, killing the shooter.

Investigators said the shooter, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, was among the 240 congregants at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a city 10 miles west of Fort Worth.

During the service, he stood up from a back pew, pulled out a shotgun, and began firing. Two church members were shot and later died in the hospital.

Within six seconds, two members of the church's security team with concealed guns were able to subdue the attacker, killing him.

Video of the shooting, which was recorded on the church's livestream, shows people panicking. One man was seen shielding his wife with his own body.

At least five others in the church pulled out handguns and carefully approached the fallen gunman.

"It was a sad thing that he had to come into the congregation and hurt people, and it's a sad thing that we had to hurt him," a parishioner said.

Tiffany Wallace told Dallas TV station KXAS that her father, Anton "Tony" Wallace, was one of the victims killed in the attack. She said her father was a deacon at the church and had just passed out communion when the gunman approached him.

"I ran toward my dad, and the last thing I remember is him asking for oxygen, and I was just holding him, telling him I loved him and that he was going to make it," Wallace said.

At a press conference Sunday night, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick hailed the state's gun laws, including a measure enacted earlier this year that allowed licensed guns in places of worship, unless the facility bans them.

"Two of the parishioners who were volunteers of the security force drew their weapons and took out the killer immediately, saving untold number of lives," Patrick said.

Britt Farmer, senior minister of the church, said, "We lost two great men today, but it could have been a lot worse."

Officials have not released the names of the victims or the gunman. FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said they're working to identify the gunman's motive, adding that he is "relatively transient" but had roots in the area.

DeSarno also said the gunman had been arrested multiple times in the past but declined to give details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
