Former Bay Area reporter, cancer survivor creates website to help others

"I just started feeling symptoms," she said. "Went to the doctors, and literally 24 hours later, was told to get some scans done."
She got the call from her doctor that forever changed her life.
"They said, I'm sorry. You have cancer."
"I just remember feeling numb. But sitting on the couch there with my then-fiancé and my sister on the other side, and just started bawling."
Chuang launched a new website called "The Patient Story." Its slogan? "Human answers to your cancer questions."
She said she wants to help others who are "overwhelmed and anxious" as she knows firsthand what it's like to receive that cancer diagnosis.
Stephanie Chuang spoke to ABC7 news anchor Jobina Fortson on our digital-streaming weekday newscast, "ABC7@7" to share her personal journey surviving cancer.
Chuang also addressed mental health and receiving a special shoutout from a Golden State Warrior.
