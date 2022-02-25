Health & Fitness

Former Bay Area reporter, cancer survivor creates website to help others

"They said, I'm sorry. You have cancer."
By and Justin Mendoza
EMBED <>More Videos

Former reporter, cancer survivor creates website to help others

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At age 31, Stephanie Chuang was working as a morning television news reporter in the Bay Area, engaged to be married in two months. But her life soon changed.

"I just started feeling symptoms," she said. "Went to the doctors, and literally 24 hours later, was told to get some scans done."

She got the call from her doctor that forever changed her life.

"They said, I'm sorry. You have cancer."


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

"I just remember feeling numb. But sitting on the couch there with my then-fiancé and my sister on the other side, and just started bawling."

Chuang launched a new website called "The Patient Story." Its slogan? "Human answers to your cancer questions."

She said she wants to help others who are "overwhelmed and anxious" as she knows firsthand what it's like to receive that cancer diagnosis.

RELATED: UCSF doctor composes song 'Angels Among Us' inspired by teen cancer patient

Stephanie Chuang spoke to ABC7 news anchor Jobina Fortson on our digital-streaming weekday newscast, "ABC7@7" to share her personal journey surviving cancer.

Chuang also addressed mental health and receiving a special shoutout from a Golden State Warrior.

You can watch the full interview in our media player above

Catch "ABC7@7" weekdays at 7a.m. on this website, your mobile device and the "ABC7 Bay Area" streaming app on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscobreast cancerbuilding a better bay areagolden state warriorscancer carecancer deathklay thompsoncancer
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CDC eases COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
2 shot in Oakland near Estuary Park, police say
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court pick
US, European Union agree to freeze assets of Russia's Putin, Lavrov
DNA evidence shows Hank the Tank did not act alone
SJ mayor wants to drop booster mandate at city-owned venues
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: One of SF's last news stands hit by brazen burglary
Why did Russia attack Ukraine? Top Google questions answered
Ukraine: A brief look into one of Europe's largest, poorest countries
SF medical examiner data tells grim reality of overdose deaths
Speaker Pelosi weighs in on Ukraine, calls Putin 'evil'
More TOP STORIES News