SCHOOL THREAT

Threats to Diablo View Middle School made via hacked social media account; juvenile arrested

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

CLAYTON, Calif. (KGO) --
A student has been arrested in connection with threats of violence made towards Diablo View Middle School, the Clayton Police Department announced Tuesday.

The department was made aware of a threat towards the school via a hacked social media account.

An investigation led to the arrest of a student Tuesday morning after a search warrant was served at the juvenile's residence.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with improving our schools

The juvenile was booked into juvenile hall for criminal threats and identity theft.

Police do not believe there were any additional suspects or apparent threats to the school, but the investigation is continuing.

Find more stories and videos on school threats here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threathigh schoolinvestigationLivermore
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with improving our schools
SCHOOL THREAT
Hand written note containing 'direct threat' to Livermore High School found in school bathroom
30 gun emojis part of threat against school on Snapchat
Report: Student planned 'Columbine 2.0' at school in San Ramon
San Ramon freshman arrested for alleged plans to harm fellow students
More school threat
Top Stories
Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses tariffs, iPhone pricing with GMA
UCSF doctors teaching others how to save limbs of patients
Trump doesn't think FBI should be involved in investigating Kavanaugh allegation
Well-known SoCal surgeon, girlfriend accused of drugging, raping multiple victims
Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims
McDonald's workers striking to bring awareness to workplace sexual harassment
Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear'
Young suspects flee after beating man 'for kicks,' police say
Show More
Construction worker killed in San Rafael accident
Amazing triple whale breach stuns onlookers
Jaycee Dugard shows support for Elizabeth Smart ahead of kidnapper's release
National Cheeseburger Day deals
Bay Area street vendors protected under new law
More News