Threats to Diablo View Middle School made via hacked social media account; juvenile arrested

A student has been arrested in connection with threats of violence made towards Diablo View Middle School, the Clayton Police Department announced Tuesday.The department was made aware of a threat towards the school via a hacked social media account.An investigation led to the arrest of a student Tuesday morning after a search warrant was served at the juvenile's residence.The juvenile was booked into juvenile hall for criminal threats and identity theft.Police do not believe there were any additional suspects or apparent threats to the school, but the investigation is continuing.