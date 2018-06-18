Loose tire slams into windshield of SUV in Westchester

EMBED </>More Videos

A tire slammed into the windshield of an SUV in Westchester County.

Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County --
A woman and her daughter are recovering from minor injuries after a tire slammed into the windshield of their SUV in Westchester County.

Police say the front driver side tire blew off a Toyota SUV on the Hutchinson River Parkway.

It happened Monday morning on the New Rochelle - Eastchester border.

The tire flew over the median and crashed into the windshield of a BMW going southbound before bouncing off.

The mother and daughter were cut by some of the flying glass.

The driver of the Toyota told police she had work done on her tires over the weekend and the lug nuts may not have been properly secured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentcarcar accidentcar crashautomotivefreak accidentu.s. & worldchildrenNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News