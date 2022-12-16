Real preschoolers put the hottest toddler toys to the test

Toys are well-stocked by retailers this year, but some may still be hard to find.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Is there a preschooler on your holiday gift list? 7 On Your Side put three of the top selling toys to the test with a group of mostly 3-year-olds.

A toy dinosaur roars; an almost 4-year-old boy proclaims, "I like all of them!"

We took some of the hottest toys for preschoolers this season to Little Robles Bilingual Preschool in San Francisco.

The kids gave 7 On Your Side their unbiased reviews of the toys with the expressions on their faces and squeals of excitement.

"Whoaaa," the kid yelled as he crashed into a photographer.

Deborah Stallings Stumm is a correspondent with the review blog, the Toy Insider.

"These are some of the hottest ones out there. You are going to have to be diligent in some cases to find them," Stallings Stumm said.

The Lanky Box Giant Mystery Box is based on the popular YouTube channel with 21 million subscribers.

It's like a present inside a present, with each surprise based on the characters from the popular videos.

It's recommended for kids 6 and up.

"A ghostie!" yelled a 3-year-old as he recognized the toy he took out of the bag.

"It's filled with all sorts of blind bags and blind unboxing is a huge, huge trend in the toy industry," said Stallings Stumm.

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise is the pet for the kid in your life not old enough to take care of a real one.

Children 4 years and up can show the mother guinea pig some love and she will responds affirmatively.

Put her in the hutch and before you know it, out comes mama guinea pig's baby.

"Ahh," proclaimed the adoring teachers as they saw the baby come out of the hutch.

The children at Little Robles really fell for the Jurassic World 6-Volt T-Rex Quad.

Children 2 years and up and under 40 pounds will enjoy going on a journey with their new friend.

"Whoa!" a riding child proclaimed.

"I think kids always from a young age, they are fascinated with driving and so to be able to drive their own little dinosaur is really, really fun," Stallings Stumm said.

Stores are restocking all the time, so if you don't find it and you really have to have it, check again. But remember -- the biggest gift you can give to your child is your time and love.

