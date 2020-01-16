1 killed, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on Hwy 1 in Pacifica

PACIFICA, Calif. -- A young man was killed and two other people were injured in a wrong-way collision on southbound state Highway 1 in Pacifica early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the collision was first reported at 3:14 a.m. on the highway near Manor Drive, Officer Bert Diaz said.A Dodger Charger, driven by a man between 25-35 years old, entered state Highway 1 going northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck a Mercedes SUV driven by a man between 40-50 years old.The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. A woman in the Dodge between 25-35 years old was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.The southbound lanes of state Highway 1 remain closed with traffic being diverted to state Highway 35 with no estimated time of reopening. A young man was killed and two other people were injured in a wrong-way collision on southbound state Highway 1 in Pacifica early Thursdaymorning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the collision was first reported at 3:14 a.m. on the highway near Manor Drive, Officer Bert Diaz said.A Dodger Charger, driven by a man between 25-35 years old, entered state Highway 1 going northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck a Mercedes SUV driven by a man between 40-50 years old.The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. A woman in the Dodge between 25-35 years old was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.The southbound lanes of state Highway 1 remain closed with traffic being diverted to state Highway 35 with no estimated time of reopening.