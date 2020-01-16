Traffic

1 killed, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on Hwy 1 in Pacifica

PACIFICA, Calif. -- A young man was killed and two other people were injured in a wrong-way collision on southbound state Highway 1 in Pacifica early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 3:14 a.m. on the highway near Manor Drive, Officer Bert Diaz said.

A Dodger Charger, driven by a man between 25-35 years old, entered state Highway 1 going northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck a Mercedes SUV driven by a man between 40-50 years old.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. A woman in the Dodge between 25-35 years old was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The southbound lanes of state Highway 1 remain closed with traffic being diverted to state Highway 35 with no estimated time of reopening. A young man was killed and two other people were injured in a wrong-way collision on southbound state Highway 1 in Pacifica early Thursday
morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 3:14 a.m. on the highway near Manor Drive, Officer Bert Diaz said.

A Dodger Charger, driven by a man between 25-35 years old, entered state Highway 1 going northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck a Mercedes SUV driven by a man between 40-50 years old.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. A woman in the Dodge between 25-35 years old was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The southbound lanes of state Highway 1 remain closed with traffic being diverted to state Highway 35 with no estimated time of reopening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpacificachphighway 1fatal crashwrong way
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chief justice, senators sworn in for Trump impeachment
Chasing California: Inside Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA by getting Latinx vote
Storm triggers Flood Advisory for parts of Bay Area
AccuWeather forecast: 2-Moderate storm today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
GAO: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
WATCH IN 60: Governor's homeless tour, flying taxi startup, postal workers' millionth mile
Show More
Video: Plane makes emergency landing in NJ after engine fire
RVs staged near Coliseum part of Newsom's initiative to fight homelessness
'You called me a liar,' Warren told Sanders post-Iowa debate
Demi Lovato to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV
Storm moving into SoCal threatens Grapevine closure
More TOP STORIES News