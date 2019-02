2 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 1 in Pacifica, CHP says

Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Highway 1 in Pacifica, the California Highway Patrol said.The crash occurred on northbound state Highway 1 at Clarendon Road when a Toyota Prius traveling southbound in the northbound lanes struck a Chevy Silverado.The CHP is reporting the highway is closed and traffic is being diverted at Sharp Park Road.A Sig-alert has been issued due to the incident.The crash was first reported at 4:13 a.m.Less than a week ago, a father of seven children was killed by suspected wrong-way driver on Highway 101 in San Francisco.