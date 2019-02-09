2 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 1 in Pacifica, CHP says

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) --Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Highway 1 in Pacifica, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash occurred on northbound state Highway 1 at Clarendon Road when a Toyota Prius traveling southbound in the northbound lanes struck a Chevy Silverado.
The CHP is reporting the highway is closed and traffic is being diverted at Sharp Park Road.
A Sig-alert has been issued due to the incident.
The crash was first reported at 4:13 a.m.
Less than a week ago, a father of seven children was killed by suspected wrong-way driver on Highway 101 in San Francisco.
Bay City News contributed to this report.