3 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on I-80 in Emeryville

Deadly crash in Emeryville, California on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Updated 34 minutes ago
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Three women are dead after a crash on Westbound I-80 near the West Grand exit in Emeryville.

A Ford Escape veered off the road and hit the back of a big rig around 1:15 a.m. Four people were in the Ford Escape, three of them died.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. They do not think weather was a factor.

