3 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on I-80 in Emeryville

Updated 34 minutes ago

Emeryville- **Sig Alert** crash involving 3 fatalities WB 80 past 580 split on the way to the Bay Bridge. Lane #3 blocked for investigation. Vehicle crashed into the back of a semi parked on shoulder, 3 passengers didn't survive, driver has major injuries. pic.twitter.com/BKsjiDqMQS — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 28, 2019

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Three women are dead after a crash on Westbound I-80 near the West Grand exit in Emeryville.A Ford Escape veered off the road and hit the back of a big rig around 1:15 a.m. Four people were in the Ford Escape, three of them died.The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police are investigating the cause of the crash. They do not think weather was a factor.