CROCKETT, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP is investigating a crash on I-80 in Crockett that left four people dead.
Authorities say an SUV went off the road near the Carquinez Bridge just east of the Pomona Street off-ramp about 9:30 last night. It hit a stationary train before landing on its roof. Investigators say the SUV was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
4 dead after SUV careens off Carquinez Bridge into stationary train in Crockett
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News