4 dead after SUV careens off Carquinez Bridge into stationary train in Crockett

CROCKETT, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP is investigating a crash on I-80 in Crockett that left four people dead.Authorities say an SUV went off the road near the Carquinez Bridge just east of the Pomona Street off-ramp about 9:30 last night. It hit a stationary train before landing on its roof. Investigators say the SUV was the only vehicle involved in the crash.