Traffic

4 dead after SUV careens off Carquinez Bridge into stationary train in Crockett

Deadly crash off Carquinez Bridge in Crockett, Calif. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (KGO-TV)

CROCKETT, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP is investigating a crash on I-80 in Crockett that left four people dead.

Authorities say an SUV went off the road near the Carquinez Bridge just east of the Pomona Street off-ramp about 9:30 last night. It hit a stationary train before landing on its roof. Investigators say the SUV was the only vehicle involved in the crash.


Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcrockettcar crashchpcrash
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of man killed by Vallejo police wants body camera video released
EXCLUSIVE: Woman says she was attacked by SF Safeway security guard
What motivates a 'Karen'? Experts weigh in
Reopening California: Hair salons can open, funerals allowed in Contra Costa County
Bay Area county with highest death rate gets OK to join Phase 3
A look at Trump's executive order to improve policing
Are you wearing your mask properly? How public spaces are enforcing rules
Show More
Management of East Bay farmer's market resigns after Pride flag incident
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
FBI: Federal officer shooting suspects 'came to Oakland to kill cops'
WATCH TODAY: Memorial for fallen Santa Cruz Co. sheriff's deputy
Explosion destroys historic buildings in Stinson Beach
More TOP STORIES News