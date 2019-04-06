Building a Better Bay Area: ABC7's Wayne Freedman spends day as a Lyft driver

building a better bay area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are wrapping up Rideshare Realities week here on ABC7, which has been part of our commitment to Building a Better Bay Area in which we dig into the big issues we face, like transportation.

We've talked about background checks, car safety, regulations, and how ridesharing has affected the taxi industry.

ABC7 News reporter Wayne Freedman spent Tuesday with a taxi driver and found out the challenges he's dealing with.

Then, on Friday he took it a major step further - Wayne became a Lyft driver for a day.

Watch the video above to see the full story of what he experienced.

