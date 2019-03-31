Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is committed to Building a Better Bay Area and, starting Sunday, we're going to look at how rideshare companies have changed the landscape.
We'll focus on issues such as traffic, safety and the drivers.
Even with Friday's Lyft IPO, many of those who are behind the wheel find themselves struggling to make a living.
Rideshare realities starts Sunday night and continues all next week as we examine the issues the industry faces.
