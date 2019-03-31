building a better bay area

Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 is committed to Building a Better Bay Area -- we're looking at how rideshare companies have changed the landscape.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is committed to Building a Better Bay Area and, starting Sunday, we're going to look at how rideshare companies have changed the landscape.

Rideshare Driver Confessionals: The people behind the wheel

We'll focus on issues such as traffic, safety and the drivers.

Even with Friday's Lyft IPO, many of those who are behind the wheel find themselves struggling to make a living.

Rideshare realities starts Sunday night and continues all next week as we examine the issues the industry faces.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscosafetybuilding a better bay arealyftwhere you liverideshareuberapp
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Hope Village in SJ looking for volunteers to help move belongings into storage
New hire aims to tackle mental health issues among SF homeless
Berkeley City Council approves ban on overnight RV parking
Tensions rise over proposal to ban overnight RV parking on Berkeley streets
TOP STORIES
Bay Area reacts to Trump's threats to close border
Accuweather Forecast: Spectacular weekend with sunny skies
Fiery big rig crash shuts down I-5 near Modesto
'Superhero' kids include 5-year-old birthday boy at skate park
LeBron James out for rest of season
Congresswoman Jackie Speier encourages girls to dream big
2 Bay Area women linked to 28 siblings following DNA test
Show More
Police: Man fakes robbery to hide theft of Girl Scout cookie money
Dodger Stadium fight leaves 47-year-old man critically hurt
President Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL pipeline construction
VIDEO: Gray whales migrating to Alaska spotted in SoCal
Deployed father surprises daughter at daddy-daughter dance
More TOP STORIES News