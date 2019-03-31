building a better bay area

Rideshare Reality: It's challenging to make a living

EMBED <>More Videos

Lyft driver, Steve Gregg, shares his thoughts on what it is really like to drive a rideshare in the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Steve Gregg has been driving Lyft for three years and given more than 13,000 rides.

The Antioch resident says he use to make $1,500 a week but, according to him, those days are over.
