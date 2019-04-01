building a better bay area

Commute Challenge: taxi vs. rideshare

ABC7 is doing a commuter challenge to see which is faster and cheaper -- rideshare versus taxi.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco-based companies Uber and Lyft have changed the face of transit here in the Bay Area and around the world.

We sent two ABC7 community journalists, Dustin Dorsey and Melissa Pixcar, from our studio in San Francisco to the Marin County side of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Dustin hailed a taxi with Flywheel and Melissa took an Uber.

Melissa ended up arriving at the destination first, but Dustin was close behind.

Follow along on their journeys here:

Dustin (Taxi):













Melissa (Rideshare - Uber):








It's all part of ABC7's commitment to Building a Better Bay Area. All this week, we're going to look at how rideshare companies have changed the landscape.

