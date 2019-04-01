Commute Challenge: taxi vs. rideshare

11:50: Pulling off at Vista Point! pic.twitter.com/iZvuh25UXR — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019

11:49: Not looking good on the race, but this is one pretty sight! I’ll take this win! #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/z2aM8iZ0aH — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019

11:48: We have made it on the Golden Gate! The end is near! pic.twitter.com/sVpbBNrHAf — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019

11:47: Hey @MelissaABC7 any chance you are at the wrong Golden Gate Bridge? 😂 #ABC7Now — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019

11:46: Well hello there! The finish line is in sight! #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/s2jiRObzvJ — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019

11:46: Looks like I didn’t win 😭 https://t.co/mOjaDFs5QH — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019

11:38: Mian and I are working on locking in our location. Just passing Franklin and Bay in the City! #ABC7Now — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019

11:35: Mian tells me he has been driving taxis for 19 years, all in SF! That’s a lot of great experience. I still have faith! #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/aXNnRhZHOn — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019

11:32: I am in my taxi! Well behind @MelissaABC7 but I have faith in my driver Mian! pic.twitter.com/F485C5yM0b — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019

11:24: @MelissaABC7 has already taken off and my ride is 5 minutes away! Not a good start! #ABC7Now — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019

We are getting ready to leave for our Commute Challenge! Ride share vs. Taxi: Who will win?! Tune into @abc7newsbayarea NOW! #ABC7Now @melissaabc7 pic.twitter.com/GstpgZKIFm — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019

11:44 AM Made it to the finish line! #abc7now pic.twitter.com/suItkpiUk8 — Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) April 1, 2019

11:39 AM the Golden Gate Bridge is in sight! #abc7now pic.twitter.com/amhHVILKZl — Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) April 1, 2019

9 minutes from my destination! Smooth ride so far with no traffic #abc7now — Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) April 1, 2019

Should be arriving at 11:43 AM Hope your ride is there @DustinABC7 🚗💨 pic.twitter.com/UokF7GEvFj — Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) April 1, 2019

11:24 Made it in the UBER this Roy my Uber driver. He has been UBER-ing for 5 years! pic.twitter.com/HlLDOrNomg — Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) April 1, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco-based companies Uber and Lyft have changed the face of transit here in the Bay Area and around the world.ABC7 did a commuter challenge to see which is faster and cheaper -- rideshare versus taxi.We sent two ABC7 community journalists, Dustin Dorsey and Melissa Pixcar, from our studio in San Francisco to the Marin County side of the Golden Gate Bridge.Dustin hailed a taxi with Flywheel and Melissa took an Uber.Melissa ended up arriving at the destination first, but Dustin was close behind.Follow along on their journeys here:It's all part of ABC7's commitment to Building a Better Bay Area. All this week, we're going to look at how rideshare companies have changed the landscape.