Commute Challenge: taxi vs. rideshare

ABC7 did a commuter challenge to see which is faster and cheaper -- rideshare versus taxi.
We sent two ABC7 community journalists, Dustin Dorsey and Melissa Pixcar, from our studio in San Francisco to the Marin County side of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Dustin hailed a taxi with Flywheel and Melissa took an Uber.
Melissa ended up arriving at the destination first, but Dustin was close behind.
Follow along on their journeys here:
Dustin (Taxi):
11:50: Pulling off at Vista Point! pic.twitter.com/iZvuh25UXR— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
11:49: Not looking good on the race, but this is one pretty sight! I’ll take this win! #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/z2aM8iZ0aH— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
11:48: We have made it on the Golden Gate! The end is near! pic.twitter.com/sVpbBNrHAf— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
11:47: Hey @MelissaABC7 any chance you are at the wrong Golden Gate Bridge? 😂 #ABC7Now— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
11:46: Well hello there! The finish line is in sight! #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/s2jiRObzvJ— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
11:46: Looks like I didn’t win 😭 https://t.co/mOjaDFs5QH— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
11:38: Mian and I are working on locking in our location. Just passing Franklin and Bay in the City! #ABC7Now— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
11:35: Mian tells me he has been driving taxis for 19 years, all in SF! That’s a lot of great experience. I still have faith! #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/aXNnRhZHOn— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
11:32: I am in my taxi! Well behind @MelissaABC7 but I have faith in my driver Mian! pic.twitter.com/F485C5yM0b— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
11:24: @MelissaABC7 has already taken off and my ride is 5 minutes away! Not a good start! #ABC7Now— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
We are getting ready to leave for our Commute Challenge! Ride share vs. Taxi: Who will win?! Tune into @abc7newsbayarea NOW! #ABC7Now @melissaabc7 pic.twitter.com/GstpgZKIFm— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
Melissa (Rideshare - Uber):
11:44 AM Made it to the finish line! #abc7now pic.twitter.com/suItkpiUk8— Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) April 1, 2019
Almost there! #abc7now pic.twitter.com/9byeGzpraa— Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) April 1, 2019
11:39 AM the Golden Gate Bridge is in sight! #abc7now pic.twitter.com/amhHVILKZl— Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) April 1, 2019
9 minutes from my destination! Smooth ride so far with no traffic #abc7now— Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) April 1, 2019
Should be arriving at 11:43 AM Hope your ride is there @DustinABC7 🚗💨 pic.twitter.com/UokF7GEvFj— Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) April 1, 2019
11:24 Made it in the UBER this Roy my Uber driver. He has been UBER-ing for 5 years! pic.twitter.com/HlLDOrNomg— Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) April 1, 2019
It's all part of ABC7's commitment to Building a Better Bay Area. All this week, we're going to look at how rideshare companies have changed the landscape.
