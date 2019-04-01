COMMUTE CHALLENGE: Rideshare beats out taxi ride

11:24 Made it in the UBER this Roy my Uber driver. He has been UBER-ing for 5 years! pic.twitter.com/HlLDOrNomg — Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) April 1, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco-based companies Uber and Lyft have changed the face of transit here in the Bay Area and around the world.ABC7 did a commuter challenge to see which is faster and cheaper -- rideshare versus taxi.Here's ABC7 Community Journalist Melissa Pixcar's journey of the commute challenge.With new technology comes new challenges. I am sure that everyone knows by now that ABC7 loves a new challenge, especially if it involves a commute.I grew up before smartphones and rideshare services. When I was younger, my friends and I would come to San Francisco for a day of exploring.I remember trying to channel my inner Sarah Jessica Parker and wave a taxi down. It was always a difficult task. These days it is easier to click an app on your phone and a car arrives. Like magic!On Monday, my colleague Dustin Dorsey and I wanted to see who could get to the Marin side of the Golden Gate Bridge first. Dustin took a taxi and I took a rideshare service. I documented my journey along the way. We wanted to see which service was cheaper and faster... here were the results.The big plan was to order our ride service at the same exact time. My Uber app was working faster than the Lyft app at the time so I went with Uber. I gave the app my exact location and it set a driver to my location right away. I had to wait TWO MINUTES before my Uber arrived. Before I left, I saw that Dustin was having trouble loading the app so I got lucky with a head start.At 11:24 a.m., I hopped into the Uber and the app said it would take 21 minutes to get to the destination. My Uber driver, Roy, was very nice. He has been driving for Uber for five years! Unbelievable! Roy said he only takes one day off a week to go to church with his family but loves his job.Our ride was smooth and only stopped at a few red lights. I could see the Golden Gate Bridge in the distance.Before I knew it, we were half way across the Golden Gate Bridge. I was so busy live tweeting and taking pictures that I didn't realize that my trip was almost over. The smell of sweet victory was getting closer!At 11:44 a.m., I arrived at the finish line and was the first one to our news truck. I kindly thanked my Uber driver for the safe ride to my destination!Of course I killed time waiting for Dustin by taking a selfie with the Golden Gate Bridge.My ride was 19 minutes long at $23.39 pre-tip.Dustin arrived in his taxi at 11:52 a.m. We took a selfie to document the moment.Dustin's ride was 22 minutes at $43.13.I was the winner for the commute challenge by taking a rideshare service. It was cheaper and faster than taking a taxi.