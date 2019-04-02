building a better bay area

Commute Challenge: Taxi ride beats out rideshare service during evening commute

EMBED <>More Videos

Getting around the Bay Area can be tough. ABC7 wanted to get a better idea of the best ways to get around town, so we sent staffers in a rideshare and taxi to compare the two rides on speed, ease of use, and affordability.

By Melissa Pixcar
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 decided to put another commuter challenge to the test to see which is faster and cheaper -- rideshare versus taxi.

COMMUTE CHALLENGE: Taxi vs. Rideshare

We decided to do two rounds: one in the middle of the day during a non-peak commute and another in the evening during the middle of rush hour.

We sent two ABC7 community journalists, Dustin Dorsey and Melissa Pixcar, from our studio in San Francisco to the Marin County side of the Golden Gate Bridge.

For the second round, Dustin hailed another taxi with Flywheel and Melissa got a rideshare for the evening commute.

COMMUTE CHALLENGE: Rideshare beats out taxi ride in Round 1

Here are the results from ABC7 Community Journalist Melissa Pixcar.

After winning the first commute challenge during non-peak hours I thought I had the win in the bag. I knew this time around we would face more challenges due to traffic, but I was up for the challenge.

What was even more exciting is that our station's helicopter, SKY7 got involved in the fun!


During the evening commute there were a lot more taxis driving around so Dustin was able to get a sixty second head start.
He was so excited and jumped into the taxi right away. Thank goodness my Uber wasn't far behind.
We were off to an exciting start!


Right away I noticed that there were a lot more cars on the road and people walking in the street.
My Uber driver was very quiet. I think he was a little shy or thought it was crazy that we had a helicopter following us.



5:20 PM Update - we didn't move that far from my last tweet. My adrenaline was going and I started tracking Dustin's tweets to see how far ahead he was. We were driving through North Beach and stopped at a few red lights.



Next we were driving through the Marina. I am not really sure how we got there so quickly but driving through residential areas seemed like it was slowing us down. There were tons of stop signs and pedestrians crossing the street.


The sight of the bridge was like a breath of fresh air. I was starting to feel confident that I was ahead of Dustin.
I was ready to claim another victory!


I was preparing for my end zone victory dance! I looked at Dustin's last tweet and thought I was winning.
The last stretch of the race was absolutely gorgeous! The Golden Gate Bridge is one of the most beautiful landmarks that I have ever seen!

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Rideshare realities



The finish line and Ted our camera man was insight. Except there was someone getting out of a Flywheel taxi.
It was Dustin! He beat me by seconds! My second trip was 25 minutes long at $28.06 pre-tip.
Congratulations on winning round two Dustin!



The second commute challenge was a blast! We absorbed the gorgeous views for a moment but we were ready to head back to the station. Dustin and I had a long commute back to the East and South Bay.

Thanks to everyone back at the station for all their hard work and all the viewers who got involved in the fun!

Can't wait to do the next commute challenge!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscobuilding a better bay areataxi riderstaxi driverslyftrideshareubercommutingcab driverstrafficabc7 originalstaxi
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Commute Challenge: Taxi vs. Rideshare
Commute Challenge: Taxis come ahead cheaper and faster than Uber in round 2
Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities
Who's your rideshare driver? I-Team investigates passenger safety
TOP STORIES
Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police detain possible suspect
Photos released of suspect in beating at Denny's in Fremont
Atmospheric River likely to impact Giants' home opener
Green, Curry, Durant fined for criticizing officials
LAPD explains stampede at Nipsey Hussle vigil
Ghost Ship warehouse fire trial begins
Berkeley chemical engineer held without bail, charged with trying to poison co-worker
Show More
South Bay woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
Who's your rideshare driver? I-Team investigates passenger safety
2nd woman recounts unwanted touching by Joe Biden
Whale surfaces right next to kayakers in California
Accuweather Forecast: Unsettled through Saturday
More TOP STORIES News