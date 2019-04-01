Commute Challenge: Taxis are more expensive, slower option for rideshare

This has happened at the expense of the taxi industry, but many people still believe that taxi cabs have advantages that ridershare cars can't offer.
COMMUTE CHALLENGE: Taxi vs. rideshare
Namely, the drivers are more familiar with the cities they service which can result in a faster ride and they don't have surge pricing, so the ride can be cheaper depending on when you take it.
ABC7 decided to put this idea to the test with another commuter challenge to see which is faster and cheaper -- rideshare versus taxi.
Here's ABC7 Community Journalist Dustin Dorsey's account of how the challenge went in his own words:
In the race of Uber and taxi: Uber came away with the win!
Here's how the events went down:
I used the taxi app "FlyWheel" to request my ride from our ABC7 Station in Downtown San Francisco, with the ultimate destination being the Vista Point Golden Gate Bridge visitor center on the Marin County side of the bridge.
11:24: @MelissaABC7 has already taken off and my ride is 5 minutes away! Not a good start! #ABC7Now— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
A notification was received at 11:24 a.m. that my ride was five minutes away, but I didn't end up in the vehicle until 11:30 a.m.
Speaking from experience, I think it's safe to say the Embarcadero red lights were partially to blame for this mishap.
11:32: I am in my taxi! Well behind @MelissaABC7 but I have faith in my driver Mian! pic.twitter.com/F485C5yM0b— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
My driver, Mian, quickly hit the road nearly 10 minutes behind Melissa Pixcar in her Uber.
The difference I quickly noticed with Uber and FlyWheel was you do not lock in a location right off the bat with FlyWheel. Mian finalized my final location about eight minutes into my ride to the bridge.
Another change from Uber or Lyft was not seeing how much my trip will cost up front. It caused some surprises at the end of my journey.
11:43: 11 minutes out! Passing Steiner. The construction in the city is not helping our cause! pic.twitter.com/tYT2qzy4FN— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
Mian's 19 years of experience driving in San Francisco was no match for the construction that we saw driving down the road. It definitely slowed down our commute.
While Mian was telling me about the heightened regulations taxi drivers face in comparison to Uber or Lyft drivers for things like drug testing and background checks, Melissa and her Uber arrived at Vista Point.
11:44 AM Made it to the finish line! #abc7now pic.twitter.com/suItkpiUk8— Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) April 1, 2019
Two minutes later, at 11:46 a.m., we finally got our first sights at the Golden Gate Bridge after driving through the city down Bay and Lombard Streets.
By 11:50 a.m. we had crossed the bridge and two minutes later, at 11:52 a.m., we made it to Vista Point.
11:48: We have made it on the Golden Gate! The end is near! pic.twitter.com/sVpbBNrHAf— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
It took me a total of 22 minutes from start to finish to leave ABC7 and arrive in Vista Point, three minutes longer than it took Melissa to make it while on Uber.
FINAL STATS: @MelissaABC7 beat me in cost and time. Her total drive took 19 minutes and she saved a couple bucks. She beat me to Vista Point by 11 minutes as well. I left at 11:30 and arrived at 11:52 for a total of 22 minutes. So I am the triple loser, but we still had fun! pic.twitter.com/1KnHoQway3— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
The price also proved to be favorable for Uber as well.
I faced some confusion with the total of my drive at the end of my ride. This is common with cab rides as they do not give you an exact amount at the beginning of the trip as Ubers do.
The sneaky “added tip” portion of the app brought my price tag up. Here was the final tally from the cab ride BEFORE tip! #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/RQvou7Yw10— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
My driver, Mian, told me my total was $25.50 and I left him a 25 percent tip.
The 25 percent was one spot above the base tip rate that FlyWheel automatically adds for you for the trip.
Upon getting my final receipt, I saw the total amount of my ride was $43.13.
Check out these receipts! @MelissaABC7 and her UBER was a full $10 cheaper than my ride was. I gave a little more tip based on the automatic amount the FlyWheel app added. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/MhhzcMoTU6— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
I was confused where the total amount changed, so I reached out to FlyWheel.
They let me know there is a toll fee for crossing the bridge, even though the direction we drove in did not go through a toll. The amount goes back to the driver when he/she has to drive back into the city.
We got an update from FlyWheel: There was some confusion with my total price. I had a fare cost of $25.50, but my receipt said $33.50. The $8 difference comes from a toll fee! It was marked in a different way than usual according to the company. It didn’t appear Uber had that fee pic.twitter.com/eYpJflDDza— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
The total fare cost was still $25.50 but there was an additional $8 for the toll fee, a $1.25 service fee and $8.38 for a tip.
We will put our findings to the test once again during peak commute time at 5 p.m.
Well, I didn’t win this round... but the battle is not over! I have faith for our 5pm race! See ya then @MelissaABC7! pic.twitter.com/4UEkttxuCz— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2019
You can follow along with the fun on ABC7 News and see who will come away with the win!