Civic analyst on the major impact ridesharing companies are having on Bay Area cities

Are ridesharing companies taking over? Here's what we know about the impact they're having in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The explosive growth of ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft have changed the way transit in the Bay Area and across the world works.

Jim Rettew with CivicMakers takes a closer look at the impact ridesharing is having on the Bay Area. He says there are solutions for common problems like too much growth and traffic.

