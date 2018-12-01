TRAFFIC

All lanes on I-580 in Oakland open after Greyhound bus fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A Greyhound bus is on fire on Interstate 580 in Oakland, prompting the closure of all eastbound lanes Saturday night. (California Highway Patrol)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
All lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland are open after a Greyhound bus caught fire Saturday night.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. just west of the Highway 24 interchange.

All lanes were closed and a Traffic Alert was issued for the area.

Around 9:30 p.m. California Highway Patrol announced all lanes were back open and the Traffic Alert was canceled.

The bus driver and all seven passengers escaped the vehicle without injuries.

"The cause of the incident has not been determined at this time," Greyhound officials said.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficcar fireI-580road closurefreewayOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Bay Bridge to reopen toll lane, 1 year after fatal crash
Scooter companies' differing rain policies leave some SF riders high and dry
Caltrans shuts down part of Hwy 1 due to storm
City opens former Upper Haight McDonald's lot for holiday parking
More Traffic
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush: Full coverage of Bush 41's life, legacy
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
Griffin, Drummond lead Pistons over Curry, Warriors 111-102
Trumps to attend state funeral for George H.W. Bush
Bay Area non-profit celebrates 10-year anniversary in San Francisco
Dick's considering removing all hunting gear from stores
George H.W. Bush's final words
Injured sea lions rescued from Los Angeles coast
Show More
Former SF mayor recalls George H.W. Bush's visit after Loma Prieta earthquake
Remembering Robin, George H.W. Bush's daughter who died of leukemia
2 nuns accused of embezzling from school in Torrance
George H.W. Bush to lie in state in Capitol rotunda: What that means
'We waited for you' Cartoon reunites Bush family in heaven
More News