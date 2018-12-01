All lanes on I-580 in Oakland open after Greyhound bus fire

Breaking: Bus fire eastbound Interstate 580 before the Hwy 24 exit. #abc7now @CHPoakland pic.twitter.com/OgazeV7fbW — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) December 2, 2018

UPDATE: @CHPoakland issues SIG alert all eastbound lanes of I-580 shutdown west of Hwy 24 connector. Greyhound bus on fire. All passengers and drivers out. You can see heavy smoke coming off freeway. #abc7now @OaklandFireLive pic.twitter.com/cb5ptv4fi1 — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) December 2, 2018

Traffic Advisory: #1 lane is open on E/B I-580 near SR-24 while @OaklandFireDep works on @GreyhoundBus that caught on fire. Unknown ETO for the other lanes. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/jgPxZSVDTk — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) December 2, 2018

All lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland are open after a Greyhound bus caught fire Saturday night.The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. just west of the Highway 24 interchange.All lanes were closed and a Traffic Alert was issued for the area.Around 9:30 p.m. California Highway Patrol announced all lanes were back open and the Traffic Alert was canceled.The bus driver and all seven passengers escaped the vehicle without injuries."The cause of the incident has not been determined at this time," Greyhound officials said.