TRAFFIC

All southbound lanes of Hwy 101 reopen after deadly crash in San Jose

A man and dog died when a truck collided with a Caltrans truck that was trailing a sweeper vehicle on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose, the CHP says. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A man and dog died when a truck collided with a Caltrans truck that was trailing a sweeper vehicle on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose, the CHP says. All southbound lanes have reopened after a more than eight-hour closure.

The crash was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 near the Brokaw Road off-ramp.

SKY7 was over the traffic backup on southbound Highway 101 in San Jose after a deadly accident.



The Caltrans sweeper and a "shadow truck" behind it to protect it from traffic were traveling at about 5 mph south in the center divider of the highway, with the "shadow truck" partially in the far left highway lane, CHP Officer Ross Lee said. "It appears that the shadow truck was in its proper location, defending in a location to block the sweeping vehicles," said Lee.

A white Dodge Ram going about 65-70 mph in the far left lane then struck the back of the shadow truck. The Dodge driver died in the crash and his identity is not yet being released, Lee said. The truck was labeled T.W. Construction.

The CHP says a dog inside the bed of the truck was also killed.

The Caltrans worker has been taken to the hospital.



The crash prompted the closure of all southbound lanes of the highway, with traffic being diverted off on state Highway 87, according to Lee.

ABC7 News Reporter Carlos Saucedo contributed to this report.
