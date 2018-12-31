NEW YEAR'S EVE

Bay Area residents offered free rides on public transportation for New Year's Eve celebrations

FILE -- Muni train in San Francisco (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Most Bay Area public transit agencies are offering free rides for New Year's Eve and New Year's morning -- that includes Muni, VTA, AC Transit, SamTrans and Caltrain.

RELATED: How to get around Bay Area on New Year's Eve

Most free rides start at 8 p.m. Monday night.

BART is not free but they are offering extended service.

It's a good idea to get a ride after your celebrations. The California Highway Patrol has already started its Maximum Enforcement Period. It goes through tomorrow. Officers will be focusing on stopping impaired drivers. They'll also be watching for distracted driving, speeding, and seat belt violations.

Last year during this period, 40 people died in crashes on California roads and 936 people arrested for DUI.

Click below for more information on public transportation options:

AC Transit is ringing in the New Year by offering free rides on all lines beginning at 8 p.m. Monday night, December 31, until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, January 1, 2019.
VTA will offer free rides on bus and light rail from 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 5 a.m. New Year's Day.

SamTrans will be offering free service from 8 p.m. on Monday, December 31, until 5 a.m. Tuesday, January 1.

Caltrain will provide free service on trains departing after 8 p.m. on Monday, December 31, until the last train departing the San Francisco station at 2 a.m. Tuesday, January 1.

Get a free Muni ride home in San Francisco on New Year's Eve. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) and 76 have teamed up to offer free rides from 8 p.m. on Monday, December 31, 2018 through 5 a.m. on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

For New Year's Eve BART will run standard Monday service until 8 p.m., however, some extra commute trains will be canceled. Special service to and from San Francisco starts at 8 p.m. and extends to 3 a.m.. Trains will run every 20 minutes after midnight with extra trains standing by in downtown San Francisco after the fireworks show.

See more stories, photos and videos about New Year's Eve.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficVTABARTmuninew year's evenew year's eve eventnew year's dayfireworksSan FranciscoSan JoseSan MateoOaklandSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Starbucks' Black and White Mocha is back
Times Square New Year's Eve ball gets 192 new crystals for 2019
How to get around Bay Area on New Year's Eve
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2019
More new year's eve
TRAFFIC
Suspected hit-and-run crash on Bay Bridge is causing late-night traffic nightmare
Accident shuts down part of I-280 in San Francisco
Historical timeline of Bay Area bridge toll increases
How to get around Bay Area on New Year's Eve
More Traffic
Top Stories
Partial government shutdown hitting some Bay Area National Parks hard
Raiders to London? Reports say team may play 2019 home games overseas
Government shutdown by the numbers
22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her
Sources: Warriors don't match Cavaliers' offer for Patrick McCaw
49ers' George Kittle breaks season receiving yards record by a tight end
Goff throws 4 TDs, Rams grab bye with 48-32 win over Niners
Man arrested for attempting to steal 70-foot yacht in SoCal
Show More
Man caught on video in brutal assault, robbery in SF arrested
TSA hopes floppy-eared dogs will ease travelers
Klay Thompson breaks slump, tells shooting hand, 'I missed you'
Funeral held for Yemeni boy who died in Oakland hospital
Bird found with arrow pierced through its neck
More News